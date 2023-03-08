Rameswaram trader duped of ₹4.45 lakh by fraudster

March 08, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

A trader, A. Liyakath Ali (45) of Rameswaram, has been duped of ₹4.45 lakh by an unidentified person in the guise of purchasing grocery items for distribution to 400 poor persons during Ramzan month.

Police said Mr. Ali got a call on his mobile phone from one person, who identified himself as Irfan Haijya. He told Mr. Ali that he was working in a ship operating off Karnataka shores and expressed his wish to buy rice, pulses and sugar from him for distributing them to 400 poor people during Ramzan.

Mr. Ali agreed to the deal. However, the caller told him that since he had sent money to Mr. Ali through a foreign bank account, he had to pay some fees. Since February 27, Mr. Ali sent him ₹4.45 lakh in 18 instalments.

As the caller kept on demanding more money and did not talk about the purchase of the commodities, Mr. Ali grew suspicious and lodged a complaint against the caller with the Cyber Crime police station in Ramanathapuram.

The unidentified person has been booked for cheating and under the provisions of the Information Technology Act.