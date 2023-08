August 02, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST

Joint Commissioner of Sri Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram S. Mariappan has been transferred to Sri Rangam Sri Renganathaswamy Temple as its Joint Commissioner. Sivaram Kumar, Joint Commissioner of the Srirangam temple, has been posted as the new JC of Sri Ramanathaswamy Temple.