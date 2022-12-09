Rameswaram railway station to be redeveloped at ₹90 crore; work to start in about two months, says Southern Railway GM

December 09, 2022 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

The Ministry of Railways has sanctioned ₹90 crore for redevelopment of the Rameswaram railway station and in about two months the work will start and will be completed by June 2024, said Southern Railway General Manager R. N. Singh here on Friday.

Mr. Singh inspected Rameswaram, Pamban and Dhanushkodi accompanied by senior officials led by Divisional Railway Manager (Madurai) Padmanabhan Ananth, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited chief project manager Kamalakara Reddy, chief administrative officer (construction) Rajendra Prasad Jinger and Thavamani Pandi and among others.

Speaking to media persons, Mr Singh said that looking at the tourist and religious importance of Rameswaram, the Railways has decided to redevelop the station. It would have amenities similar to that of an airport, such as segregation of arrival and departure of passengers, food plaza, waiting area, lift and among others for ease of movement in the two-storey building.

The ₹90crore estimated project has been awarded and the project management consultancy was in place. They will review and start the work in about two months, he clarified.

On the new Pamban rail bridge works, which is being constructed adjacent to the existing bridge, the GM said that the construction would be completed by March 2023. A week ago, the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited had stated that 84 % of work was over.

Asked about the proposal to establish a Broad Gauge (BG) line between Dhanushkodi and Rameswaram, he said that the Ministry had sanctioned for laying the BG line. As and when the government acquired land for the purpose, the Railways would commence the work.

There were some issues to be sorted out with the Naval authorities for the electrification works between Rameswaram and Ramanathapuram. It would be completed soon after concurrence from the officials concerned, he responded to a query.

The GM visited Dhanushkodi railway station, which was ravaged in the 1964 cyclone. He also inspected the new Pamban rail bridge being constructed and the vertical lift which is coming up at Chatrakudi, near here.