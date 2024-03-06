ADVERTISEMENT

Rameswaram-Okha weekly express to have LHB coaches

March 06, 2024 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Train No. 16733 / 16734 Rameswaram - Okha - Rameswaram weekly express will run with LHB coaches with effect from March 8 from Rameswaram and with effect from March 12 from Okha.  

The revised composition of the train with LHB coaches will be:   Two AC 2-tier coaches, eight AC 3-tier coaches, six sleeper class coaches, two general second class coaches, one second class differently abled-friendly coaches and brake van, one pantry car and one generator car, a statement said.

Train services extended

Meanwhile, the service of the Train No. 09520 Okha - Madurai weekly special leaving Okha on Mondays has been extended to run up to March 25.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The service of the Train No.09519 Madurai - Okha weekly special leaving Madurai on Fridays has been extended up to March 29.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US