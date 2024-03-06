Rameswaram-Okha weekly express to have LHB coaches

March 06, 2024 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST

Train No. 16733 / 16734 Rameswaram - Okha - Rameswaram weekly express will run with LHB coaches with effect from March 8 from Rameswaram and with effect from March 12 from Okha.

The revised composition of the train with LHB coaches will be: Two AC 2-tier coaches, eight AC 3-tier coaches, six sleeper class coaches, two general second class coaches, one second class differently abled-friendly coaches and brake van, one pantry car and one generator car, a statement said.

Train services extended

Meanwhile, the service of the Train No. 09520 Okha - Madurai weekly special leaving Okha on Mondays has been extended to run up to March 25.

The service of the Train No.09519 Madurai - Okha weekly special leaving Madurai on Fridays has been extended up to March 29.