Rameswaram mechanised fishermen look for help from T.N. govt; 11 boat owners receive summons from Sri Lanka

January 16, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

A court in Jaffna, Sri Lanka, has issued summons to 11 fishermen to appear on January 27 in connection with a pending case of seizure of 11 mechanised boats in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

In this connection, an emergency indoor meeting was held here by the fishermen associations.

Speaking to reporters, fishermen leader Jesu Raja said that the Sri Lankan Navy personnel had impounded the 11 mechanised boats and arrested the fishermen.

After the Tamil Nadu and Union governments intervened, the jailed fishermen were released. However, the boats remained in the island nation.

Despite repeated pleas, the Sri Lankan government had not released the boats, which had come as a big blow to the fishermen.

While the boat owners suffered huge loss due to their properties being impounded, the fishermen also lost wages to that extent.

Over the last 12 to 18 months, the losses to the boat owners had mounted. Under such circumstances, the direction to appear before the court in Jaffna on January 27 may cost heavily.

“Chief minister M.K. Stalin should also help us in getting the mechanised boats from the island nation and bear the costs. In today’s position, the economic status of the fishermen is very low. We are not in a position to borrow money. At the same time, non-appearance may result in a negative judgement. Hence, we want to go and get our boats back home,” Mr Jesu Raja said.

A memorandum, signed by various representatives from different fishermen unions, had been sent to the Chief Minister’s Special Cell seeking help for the 11 fishermen to travel to Sri Lanka, engage advocates and bring back the boats back to Rameswaram, he added.