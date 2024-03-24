Rameswaram fishers suspend indefinite strike following talks

March 24, 2024 12:58 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - RAMESWARAM

Following peace talks initiated by officials of the Fisheries Department here on Saturday, representatives of the Rameswaram fishermen associations agreed to temporarily suspend the indefinite strike by fishermen.

The fishers had announced the indefinite strike to condemn the Sri Lankan Navy’s arrest and impounding of their vessels under charges of poaching. As on date, five fishermen were sentenced to jail terms between six months and two years for repeating the offence.

Two days ago, 32 fishermen from Rameswaram were arrested and five trawlers were impounded. This prompted the fishermen to resort to the strike.

The fishermen had also decided to boycott the Lok Sabha election and planned to surrender their ID cards, including their Aadhaar, to the Tahsildar.

Fishermen leader P. Jesu Raja told mediapersons that the Fisheries Department officials had informed them that the State government had already apprised the Centre of the need to get the five fishermen released from Sri Lanka, and the other measures to be taken. The State is aware of the livelihood issues of the fishermen and had demanded that concrete action be taken to ensure safe and secure fishing in the Palk Straits.

With the Lok Sabha election around, the fishermen were told to cooperate and participate in the democratic process. Boycotting the election would not solve the issue, and hence were were advised to get back to work, Mr. Raja said, adding that fishing would resume from March 27. Meanwhile, fishermen leaders from Karaikal, Pudukottai and Nagapattinam districts held a meeting with the fishermen leaders representatives’ in Rameswaram on Saturday.

The Sri Lankan Navy had arrested four fishermen from Pudukottai district and jailed them for repeating offence. Hence, it was proposed that a massive demonstration be organised, gathering all fishermen from coastal districts of the State before the Lok Sabha election to draw the attention of the Centre, Mr. Raja added.

The Centre should arrange for a high-level meeting with fishermen of the Northern Province of Sri Lanka with fishermen leaders from Tamil Nadu, who are dependent on fishing in the Palk Straits, he further said.

