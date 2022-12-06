Rameswaram fishermen to strike work condemning AITUC on December 7

December 06, 2022 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Passing a resolution condemning the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) for “spreading rumours about fishermen leaders”, fishermen associations in Rameswaram have decided to strike work on Wednesday.

Speaking to The Hindu on Tuesday, fishermen leader V.P. Sesu Raja said as per an order of the State government, fibre boats should not be used in the Palk Bay for various reasons. However, four persons here had purchased four fibre boats from Kanniyakumari district and anchored them in Rameswaram.

Hence, the associations submitted a memorandum to Fisheries Department officials urging them to initiate action against those fishermen and not to issue tokens to them for fishing in the sea.

Meanwhile, posters accusing the fishermen leaders were pasted in some places, which the association members suspected could be the handiwork of AITUC office-bearers.

To show their protest against the AITUC and to draw the attention of the government, the fishermen would strike work and stage a demonstration in front of the Fisheries Department office, Mr. Sesu Raja added.

When contacted, CPI district leaders in Ramanathapuram said they had no knowledge of the issue, but asserted that they stood by the government’s order regarding fishing and were supporting the fishermen.

