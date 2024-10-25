Rameswaram fishermen seek high-level talks between India and Sri Lanka

Appealing to the Union government to immediately organise a high-level meeting with the fishermen of the two countries (India and Sri Lanka), the Rameswaram fishermen staged a demonstration near the bus stand here on Friday.

Following the arrest of 16 fishermen and seizure of two mechanised boats on October 23, the fishermen associations expressed concern over the continued arrests and the insecurity they were facing due to the highhanded approach by the Sri Lankan officials.

“The Indian government should not remain a mute spectator. If this trend continued, then it would give us an impression that we are not citizens of this country. The frequent arrests and seizure of boats had become a routine affair by the Sri Lankan authorities. Of late, the island nation had started imposing hefty fines and punished fishermen for repeat offences.”

“Imposing jail term for six months, one year and two years had become a new norm for repeat offenders. When the fishermen have been going for their livelihood and daily wages, such actions had affected them in many ways. Many fishermen were under severe depression after they were jailed. Their families too were helpless.”

Earlier, the Sri Lankan courts freed the fishermen after the Indian government intervened through diplomatic channels. However, from June onwards, when the annual fishing ban for two months got over, there had been a rise in the arrests and punishments. The Sri Lankan courts auctioned the boats.

With no point in going for fishing, the fishermen had resorted to an agitation where a leader Sesu Raja said that they had been fishing in the Palk Bay from time immemorial and that the right to fish along the Katchatheevu could not be taken away.

At a time when the fishermen were a worried lot, the recent phenomenon of fitting high power imported Chinese engines in a few mechanised boats had added more misery to the fisherfolks, said Emerit, another fishermen leader.

The State government should take it up with the Union government and ensure that the issue was amicably sort out. The fishermen from both the sides should be allowed to have a dialogue and to arrive at a consensus. “

There would be a lasting settlement, if the governments allowed the fishermen to talk directly, he pleaded.

The fishermen threatened to intensify their agitation if there was no tangible response from the Union government.

