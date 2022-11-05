Rameswaram fishermen seek compensation as heavy wind damages boats

Srikrishna L 2193 RAMESWARAM
November 05, 2022 20:26 IST

A damaged mechanised fishing boat in Rameswaram. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

Fishermen associations on Saturday said at least four mechanised boats had been badly damaged in the strong winds that hit the coastal habitations on Friday night and sought compensation from the Tamil Nadu government,

The fishermen said they had anchored the boats and were set to enter the seas on Sunday. However, the strong winds resulted in collision of a few boats. After inspection, they found that they had to spend a minimum of ₹50,000 to ₹2 lakh on repairs for each boat to resume fishing.

Fishermen association leader Jesu Raja said in a statement that the State government should direct Fisheries officials to carry out inspection immediately and release funds for repairs. As a long-term measure, they demanded that the government examine the modalities to anchor the boats in a safer environment as climate change had resulted in damage to their boats.

The cost of a mechanised boat was around ₹40 lakh to ₹50 lakh and such damages due to natural calamity had to be reimbursed by the government., they added.

The Fisheries officials said three boats had been damaged on Friday night. The request from the fishermen for compensation would be forwarded to the government for further action.

