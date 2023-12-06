Rameswaram fishermen resume fishing after seven days, as weather gets better after Cyclone Michaung

December 06, 2023 01:30 pm | Updated 01:30 pm IST - Rameswaram

Around 1,300 mechanised fishing boats ventured into the sea on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, from Rameswaram and Mandapam after seven days, as weather conditions turned favourable.

The fishermen from the island were warned against setting their boats to sail in the Bay of Bengal since Cyclone Michaung had led to inclement weather.

“No boat has sailed for the past seven days and we suffered a loss of a daily turnover of ₹2-3 crore,” president of All Mechanished Boats Association, P. Sesuraja, said.

However, the boats from Pamban will only resume their fishing activities on Thursday, he added.