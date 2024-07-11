RAMESWARAM

Fishermen in Rameswaram are a worried lot as the price of prawns and other crustaceans have not picked up as expected. Prawns, crabs and mussels from this region are considered a delicacy and sought after by lovers of seafood. But of late, these fishermen are facing a piquant situation.

At the end of the 60-day ban period, on June 15, the first group of fishermen brought with them tonnes of succulent prawns, and they were sold for ₹250 a kg. Now, almost three weeks have gone, but the price of prawns has shown only a marginal increase - just around ₹270. Before the ban period, the price was hovering near ₹400 mark.

The fishermen blame the private players for the poor prices. There are four major private companies in the Rameswaram island and they buy these catches in bulk. Some of the catch reaches the domestic market while the bulk goes for export. “They have formed a cartel to keep the price low,” says Sahayam, a fishermen leader.

Once the catch reaches their freezer units, the prawns are segregated, cleaned and frozen. These companies wait for high prices in the international market and at the opportune time ship them for a huge profit. Their huge chilling plants can keep the stock for even more than six months. “We have no such facilities to stock the catch,” Mr. Sahayam rues.

With about 700 boats going for fishing, the quantity of prawns brought ashore is enormous. According to fisheries officials, even after what is bought by the private players, and after what is taken by the government for sale at its fish shops, there is much left. Being a perishable commodity, the problem of plenty rises. It is time the fishermen themselves regulated the number of boats going to sea, they say.

A company manager says, “We buy prawns in bulk but after segregation good quality prawns is less and much of the procurement is lost in wastage. We cannot pay them more as we will incur loss.”

But, Jesu Raja, another fishermen leader, says if the quality is poor, how were they able to quote a good price before the ban period. Of course there are more boats but the fishing ground is limited because of the Sri Lanka trespass issue.

Many fishermen have borrowed hugely for buying boats, maintenance, etc. “We pay more for the workers here when compared to Kanniyakumari or Thoothukudi. They demand more wages for the risk posed by the Sri Lankan navy,” he says.

In other areas, fishermen opt for 40: 60 share of the catch with boatowners. But here, as fishing itself is uncertain, the fishermen opt for regular wages.

“The fishing ban period is only pushing us into more debt. If it is revoked at least we can go for daily fishing as few thousands are directly or indirectly involved in this industry here, “ he says.

“If the government gives us some money, takes over the boats and also gives us an alternative job, we are ready to leave fishing,” he adds.

The fishermen doubt that the government is favouring private players - a unit within the Fisheries Department in Mandapam has been leased out to a company for stocking the catch.

At Kunthukal in 2018, a tuna processing unit was opened with much fanfare. It is now lying idle. “If the government wants to give an impetus to fishing, it can give it to us on lease,” they say. But an official says there is a plan to revive it. “Once the unit runs, we will give it on lease, if the fishermen form an FPO or a conglomeratee,” the official says.

For a level playing field with private companies, the fisheremen do want to form one with support from organisations like Marine Products Export Development Authority. They also hope for a minimum support price (MSP) for their catch. But it is unlikely as it is unpredictable and perishable commodity, say those in the know.

With limited fishing ground due to IMBL lying very close, Rameswaram fishermen can survive only by adopting new marketing tools, forming fishermen producers organisations and limiting the number of boats going to sea.