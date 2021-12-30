Rameswaram fishermen call off stir; to venture into sea from Jan. 3

‘State govt. promises to arrange meeting with Delhi before Jan. 10’

In a major development, fishermen associations from Rameswaram and other pockets of the coastal district have decided to call off the stir with immediate effect and venture into the sea from January 3, 2022.

The associations stayed off the sea in protest since December 19 after the Sri Lankan Navy arrested 68 fishermen and seized their vessels under charges of poaching into their territory. They had planned to resort to rail blockade on January 1, 2022, at Thangachimadam .

Under such circumstances, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, in a pro-active move, wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar about the immediate need to intervene with his counterpart in Sri Lanka and bring about a permanent solution.

As a follow-up, Fisheries Minister Anita Radhakrishnan held talks with the fishermen association leaders and promised to lead a delegation to New Delhi for a meeting with the Union Minister.

The fishermen leaders also met DMK MP Kanimozhi. Ramanathapuram Collector Shankar Lal Kumawat, SP E. Karthik and other officials also held talks with association office-bearers.

Following a request from the senior officials in the district that the State government had taken measures to resolve the issue, they decided to call off their agitation, Jesu Raja, a fishermen leader, said. “We will go for work from January 3, 2022,” Mr. Raja told The Hindu.

The fishermen leaders were informed that they would in all probability get an appointment with the Union Minister before January 10, 2022. “So, we have decided to drop the stir,” he added.