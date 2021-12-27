Rameswaram fishermen await meeting with Union Minister

27 December 2021 18:34 IST

RAMANATHAPURAM

The Rameswaram fishermen were eagerly waiting for a meeting with Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in New Delhi at the earliest to explain their plight, said fishermen association leader Jesu Raja here on Monday.

The fishermen from Rameswaram, Thangachimadam, Pamban and Mandapam and from Pudukottai district had not ventured into sea since the arrest of 68 fishermen and seizure of their vessels by Sri Lankan Navy personnel under charges of trespass and poaching in Sri Lankan territorial waters.

The fishermen rejected the claim of Sri Lankan Navy personnel of any poaching and maintained that it was their traditional right to fish in the Palk Bay and the issue continued to be unresolved for the last three decades.

Following the recent incident, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had written a letter to the Union Ministry urging it to take up the issue with its Sri Lankan counterpart.

According to Fisheries Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan, the government planned to lead a delegation comprising fishermen association representatives to New Delhi. They were waiting for the appointment with the Ministry. “As and when the Ministry allocates the time, we will go to Delhi,” a senior official in the Fisheries Department in Chennai told The Hindu.

Meanwhile, the fishermen associations announced that they would take a decision on withdrawing the strike only after the meeting with the Union Minister and other officials in New Delhi. “Until then, we will not venture into sea,” they added.