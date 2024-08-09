Rameswaram fishermen announce withdrawal of indefinite strike

RAMESWARAM

Mechanised boat fishermen in Rameswaram have withdrawn their indefinite strike call and announced that they would resume their work from August 10 (Saturday).

A resolution to this effect was passed at a meeting presided over by a fishermen association leader N. Dakshinamoorthy here on Friday, Members and office-bearers from various fsihemen’s associations participated in the meeting.

Following the alleged attack on a mechanised boat on July 31 by a Sri Lankan Navy vessel, the boat had reportedly been damaged badly that the four fishermen on board were stranded in mid-sea. After much efforts, two fishermen were rescued and taken by the Sri Lankan Navy, while a fisherman died and another went missing.

Under such circumstances, the fishermen associations had announced an indefinite strike.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government had announced a solatium of ₹10 lakh to the family members of the deceased fisherman and subsequently handed over another ₹10 lakh to the missing fisherman’s family as well.

The meeting thanked Chief Minister M K Stalin for extending support to the fisherfolk at a crucial juncture. The members also thanked the CM for having arranged a meeting with Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for a fishermen delegation from Tamil Nadu.

Considering the need for fishing for their sustenance, the fishermen associations resolved to drop their indefinite stir and resume work in the larger interests of the fishing community.

The meeting urged the fishermen to ensure that they were well within the International Maritime Boundary Line and appealed to them not to cross Indian territorial waters under any circumstance. Seeking cooperation, the leaders urged the fishermen not to go beyond the Indian waters and return home safely.