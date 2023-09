September 03, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST

Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea on Monday following weather forecast which has predicted strong wind blowing in the region.

The Department of Fisheries has said that the southern coastal region is likely to witness heavy wind in the range of 45 kmph to 55 kmph. Hence, fishermen have been advised to stay away from sailing till further instruction.