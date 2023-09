September 21, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - SRIVILLIPUTTUR

Ramco Group on Thursday handed over a demand draft for ₹75 lakh for the development of Srivilliputtur Grizzled Squirrel Wildlife Sanctuary and the protection of peacocks. The fund allotted as part of the group’s corporate social responsibility was handed over by Senior General Manager (Works) S. Kannan and Senior Deputy General Manager (Mines) K. Saravanan to Superintendent of Srivilliputtur — Meghamalai Tiger Reserve P. Periyakaruppan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.