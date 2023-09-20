HamberMenu
Ramco Chairman is new Thakkar of Andal Temple

September 20, 2023 04:14 pm | Updated 04:14 pm IST - Srivilliputtur

The Hindu Bureau
P.R. Venketrama Raja (centre), new chairman of the Board of Trustees of Andal Temple, along with other trustees.

Chairman of Ramco Group P.R. Venketrama Raja is the new Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Anadal Temple at Srivilliputtur in Virudhunagar district.

A statement said that five non-hereditary trustees assumed charge of the temple on Monday. Mr. Venketrama Raja was chosen as the Chairman of the Board of Trustees. The other members of the board were Ramkumar Varadarajan, A. Umarani, T. Nalayini and V. Manokaran.

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Joint Commissioner K. Chellathurai, Assistant Commissioner T. Valarmathi, Temple Executive Officer M.K. Muthuraja and Executive Officer of Madavarvalagam Vaidhyanathaswamy Temple S. Jawahar were among those who were present.

