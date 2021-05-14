Ramco Cements installs oxygen plant

Virudhunagar

14 May 2021 21:25 IST

In a major relief for Virudhunagar district, a new oxygen plant has been inaugurated at Ramco Cements factory premises at R. R. Nagar here on Friday, that would take care of around 40% of the present medical oxygen need of the hospitals in the district.

The oxygen plant has been commissioned at a time, when the district was facing a touch-and-go oxygen supply situation for the last few days.

Minister for Revenue, K. K. S. S. R. Ramachandran and Minister for Industries, Thangam Thennarasu, inaugurated the plant that could supply 42 to 48 cylinders of medical oxygen a day.

Advertising

Advertising

The plant has been installed at a cost of ₹50 lakh.

“Since, the unit did not have a pump to compress oxygen, it would be temporarily be filled in vehicle-mounted oxygen tanks,” said Virudhunagar Collector R. Kannan.

With four vehicle-mounted tanks, the oxygen would be supplied to Government hospitals in Aruppukottai and Sattur.

“Once, the compressor pump is fitted, oxygen can be filled in cylinders and can be distributed to different hospitals,” Mr. Kannan said.

District Revenue Officer, R. Mangalaramasubramanian, Ramco Cements, Senior Vice-President (Production), S. Ramalingam, General Manager (Accounts and Management), Manikandan, General Manager, Engineering, Kannan, were among those who were present.