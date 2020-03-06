Madurai

Ramayana Yatra train chugs off

Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey (fourth from left) flagging off Ramayana Yatra special train at Madurai junction on Thursday.

Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey (fourth from left) flagging off Ramayana Yatra special train at Madurai junction on Thursday.  

The 14-day tour package will cost ₹15,990 per passenger.

Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey flagged off Ramayana Bharat Darshan special train, a popular tour package of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation’s (IRCTC) South Zone, at Madurai junction on Thursday.

Minister for Cooperation Sellur K. Raju; Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management R.B. Udhayakumar; Divisional Railway Manager V.R. Lenin; General Manager of IRCTC South Zone S. Jegannathan were present.

The Ramayana Yatra special train will run via Dindigul, Karur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Chennai Central, covering Chitrakut Dham – Buxar – Raghunathpur – Sitamarhi – Janakpuri (Nepal) – Ayodhya – Nandigram – Allahabad – Shringaverpur – Nasik – Hampi.

The 14-day tour package will cost ₹15,990 per passenger. Inclusions are sleeper class accommodation, non-AC hall/Dharmashalas accommodation and non-AC road transfers.

The passengers will be provided south Indian vegetarian food, and a tour escort and security for each coach.

Bharat Darshan package tours are some of the most affordable ones in India and they are largely patronised by the common man, a statement said.

Central/State Government employees can avail LTC for the tours. IRCTC approved e-ticketing agents can also book the tour packages on pre-approved commission basis.

For reservation and other details, passengers can dial 82879 32070 or 82879 32122.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 6, 2020 6:27:48 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/ramayana-yatra-train-chugs-off-from-madurai/article30997400.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY