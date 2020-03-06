Ramayana Yatra train chugs off

Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey flagged off Ramayana Bharat Darshan special train, a popular tour package of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation’s (IRCTC) South Zone, at Madurai junction on Thursday.

Minister for Cooperation Sellur K. Raju; Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management R.B. Udhayakumar; Divisional Railway Manager V.R. Lenin; General Manager of IRCTC South Zone S. Jegannathan were present.

The Ramayana Yatra special train will run via Dindigul, Karur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Chennai Central, covering Chitrakut Dham – Buxar – Raghunathpur – Sitamarhi – Janakpuri (Nepal) – Ayodhya – Nandigram – Allahabad – Shringaverpur – Nasik – Hampi.

The 14-day tour package will cost ₹15,990 per passenger. Inclusions are sleeper class accommodation, non-AC hall/Dharmashalas accommodation and non-AC road transfers.

The passengers will be provided south Indian vegetarian food, and a tour escort and security for each coach.

Bharat Darshan package tours are some of the most affordable ones in India and they are largely patronised by the common man, a statement said.

Central/State Government employees can avail LTC for the tours. IRCTC approved e-ticketing agents can also book the tour packages on pre-approved commission basis.

For reservation and other details, passengers can dial 82879 32070 or 82879 32122.