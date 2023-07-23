Ramanathapuram’s tryst with sports

July 23, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST

Ishwarya Mohan (19) has just returned to Ramanathapuram after winning a bronze in discus throw at CM Trophy, a State-level tournament conducted by Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu in Chennai. From Class VIII, she was put through her paces by a coach at Seethakathi Sethupathi Sports Ground, a 14-acre facility on the sprawling Ramanathapuram Collectorate complex.

It houses an international-level hockey stadium with astro-turf; three indoor badminton courts with wooden flooring which is being refurbished; a swimming pool; a tennis court; an indoor stadium that can host chess, table tennis tournaments etc.,; and a 400-metre track for athletics.

There is also a sports hostel for boys with emphasis on hockey and athletics.

Despite grouped in the most backward districts of Tamil Nadu, Ramanathapuram stands out with its achievements in sports. With the sports infrastructure open to all, every day there are almost 500 children who come to the grounds to practise, says District Sports Officer Dhinesh Kumar. Most of them are genetically endowed with qualities to shine in athletics. This huge resource should be tapped in a better way, he says.

The government must appoint more coaches as there are only three now - a permanent coach for hockey, a part-time coach for tennis and a coach on consolidated pay under Khelo India scheme for martial arts. So, the children are at the mercy of private coaches who not only charge a hefty fee but show little commitment, parents say.

Ishwarya’s father, a policeman, learnt it the hard way. Once the athletic coach was transferred, there was no replacement. They had to depend on a private coach in Paramakudi. So the father-daughter duo made the 40-km journey every morning. After practice, she would rush to school. Now after joining college, the father coaches her by putting her through her paces following the workout given by the coach over phone.

“With the government planning to set up mini stadiums in all Assembly segments, we have sent a proposal to renovate the stadium in Paramakudi. We hope that this would also mean more coaches for various games. We have also mooted the idea of setting up a Water Sports Academy in Rameswaram. With a long coastline, we have children, who, if trained the proper way, can fetch medals in kayaking, surfing, etc.,” Mr. Dhinesh Kumar says.

In 2014, ₹7 crore was spent on laying astro turf. “At that time one would have wondered why such a big investment was made. But, in the junior State team there are many players who have perfected their dribbling skills on this very turf. It is with this confidence that we have put forth a proposal for an artificial athletic track. Once we get it, we will churn out more medallists,” says Mr. Kumar.