Dredging of Pamban Channel to be taken up: Minister

Efforts were being made to take up dredging of Pamban channel to enable movement of small vessels, said Minister for Highways and Public Works Department E.V. Velu.

During an inspection, he said that the aim was to deepen the channel by 10 metres to facilitate movement of small and medium vessels and also the naval and Indian Coast Guard ships along the Rameswaram coast.

The Centre has agreed for funding the initiative when it was raised at the National Sagarmala Apex committee meeting, Mr. Velu said.

Environmental and Marine Impact Assessment and Detailed Project Report would be prepared and sent for approval of the Centre, he added.