‘Lift ban on sea cucumber’

Fishermen affiliated to the AITUC have demanded the Union and Tamil Nadu governments to immediately lift the ban on the sea cucumber here on Monday.

Staging a demonstration in front of the Collectorate, the members said that the fishermen, who venture into the sea for catch, collected sea cucumbers also along the net in Palk Straits and Gulf of Mannar region.

While many foreign trawlers/ships engaged for commercial purposes collected sea cucumbers, the forest officials remained silent. However, when officials targeted the fishermen under the guise of search, they were humiliated, they said.

There cannot be two different rules, they said and sought lifting of ban in the larger interest of the livelihood of the fishermen.

When there were very many issues threatening the environment in the region, the forest officials were keen to preserve only sea cucumber and booked cases only against the fishermen, they charged and claimed that the officials allowed people with commercial significance to take away.

“ The forest department had not arrested even a single merchant or exporter on charges of smuggling or catching sea cucumber...” the fishermen pointed out.

Speaking to reporters, State president (AITUC - fishermen wing) S. Muruganandam said that the fishermen were finding it tough to survive, especially post COVID-19. There is nothing more to lose. When this was the reality, the harassment by the forest officials against the fishermen in the region was increasing day by day. Hence, the only solution would be to lift the ban on the sea cucumber by the governments, he added.

Four killed

After participating in the demonstration at Ramanathapuram, when many fishermen were heading towards their homes, a road accident near Mandapam Camp claimed the lives of four fishermen. 15 others suffered multiple injuries.

Police said that about 30 fishermen had hired two vans to go to Ramanathapuram to participate in the agitation. While they were returning home, a tourist van, coming on the opposite direction attempted to overtake a bus. In the process, the van collided with the van coming on the opposite side. In the impact, all the four vehicles (three vans and the bus) collided.

The police identified the deceased as Ansar Ali (35) Mohideen Abdul Kadar (40), Rajaf (43) who died on the spot, while Sethupathi of Thonithurai died in the hospital after he was admitted. Collector Johny Tom Varghese visited the injured.

When the DMK MLA Kadar Basha @ Muthuramalingam and others came, the fishermen raised slogans asking them to leave. As the situation appeared a little uneasy, the DMK MLA and others left the place.

However, as the fishermen blocked the road, senior officers arrived and held talks with them following which they agreed to cooperate with the administration.