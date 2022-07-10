450 kg of sea cucumber seized; two held

Two persons were arrested and 450 kilograms of sea cucumber was seized from them by forest department officials here on Saturday.

Following information, when the officials were on vehicle check at Erumani near Uchipuli check post on the Rameswaram-Madurai national highway, they spotted the duo in an auto rickshaw with gunny bags.

A search of the bags revealed that the sea-cucumbers, a banned species, were stashed. After they confessed, the forest officers were on the lookout for three more accomplices, who had fled the scene.

The names of the two accused were given as Segu Mohideen (55) and Hamid Khan (37) of Periapattinam. The officials also impounded the vehicle.