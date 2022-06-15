Training to fishermen wards concludes

Training to the first batch of 40 wards of fishermen from Thanjavur, Pudukottai and Ramanathapuram districts by Coastal Security Group to facilitate them get recruited in Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy concluded on Tuesday.

At the valedictory function, the trainees were given certificates by Additional Superintendent of Police (Coastal Security Group), Balakrishnan, and Deputy Director of Fisheries, E. Kathavarayan.

Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, had announced in the Assembly about imparting three-months training programme by providing them free boarding and lodging, training materials and kits. They were also given a monthly stipend of Rs. 1,000 each during the training period.

They were given physical training and class room training to appear for the competitive examination conducted for selection of candidates for ICG and Indian Navy and other security forces.

One of the trainees, said that the opportunity had taken them closer to crack the competitive examination with good training given to them.

Inspector of Police (CSG), S. Kanagaraj, was present.

Two more batches would be provided the training here.