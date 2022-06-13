Fisherwoman seeks CM’s help

Seeking Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s intervention, a 28-year-old fisherwoman from Thangachimadam in Ramanathapuram district has submitted a petition to the Collector at the weekly grievance meeting held at the Collectorate on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, the woman B. Nagavalli, wife of Balakumar, said that in May 2022, she went for daily wage work under the 100-day (MGNREGA scheme) at Thangachimadam with other wage earners.

However, while she was engaged in cutting karuvel trees, a thorny bush hit her eyes. She was immediately rushed to hospital in Thangachimadam and subsequently referred to Arvind Eye Care Hospital in Madurai.

She pleaded to the government to undertake the expenses under the Chief Minister’s Insurance Scheme as her husband was also dependent on fishing activity. As a labourer, the family could not raise money for the surgery. The woman said that she has a son aged about five years.

The officials said that they would refer the application to the CM’s Special Cell.