Schoolchildren accorded rousing reception by teachers

After summer vacation, the schools reopened for the first day on Monday.

The Ramanathapuram district administration had made elaborate arrangements over the last week that teachers and non-teaching staff were given adequate counselling to handle the children, especially, in a pandemic stressed situation.

The School Education department officials told reporters that 1533 government, government aided and private schools had opened up their gates for the children after the summer vacation. For some schools, the primary sections would reopen only during the month end.

In Rameswaram, the home of late President APJ Abdul Kalam, the teachers, presented roses to the students, who were in attendance with joy and fun. In Kadaladi union, the students in the Middle School were given ‘ kadalai mittai’ and the parents were also seen happy leaving the premises after dropping the children.

The education department officials said that they have taken adequate measures to sanitise the premises.

In Theni district, the district collector K.V. Muralidharan visited a few of the campuses with officials from the School Education department. The students were accorded a warm welcome. In some of the private schools, the first standard students were accorded ‘ Vidyarambham’ marking the beginning of the classes. The names of the students were written on rice as a mark of Tamil culture.