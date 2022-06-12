Couple killed in road accident near Tiruvadanai

June 12, 2022 16:50 IST

In a hit-and-run case, a couple from Pasani were killed on C.K. Mangalam- Ramanathapuram road near Melapanaiyur bridge on Sunday morning.

The police said that P. Annadurai (50) of Pasani, along with his wife, Snehavalli (45), was proceeding to their relatives' house in Adavilangan on a moped.

When they were proceeding near the bridge, some unidentified vehicle hit the two-wheeler at around 6 a.m. in which both of them were crushed to death on the spot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Their bodies were taken to the Tiruvadanai Government Hospital.

Tiruvadanai police are investigating.