Advanced light helicopters inducted into INS Parundu

Two advanced light helicopters being given water salute at the induction ceremony at INS Parundu near Uchipuli in Ramanathapuram district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

Two indigenously-built Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) were formally inducted into INS Parundu, Indian Naval Air Station near Uchipuli in Ramanathapuram district on Wednesday.

Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, Vice-Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, inducted the helicopters. The basing of ALH MK III would enhance the maritime surveillance over the Gulf of Mannar, Palk Bay and the Comorin region and also provide extended ranges for maritime search and rescue (SAR) missions round the clock, he said.

The helicopter can be used to undertake armed patrol missions, casualty evacuations and SAR operations. The helicopter has a state-of-the-art Maritime Patrol Radar and Electro-optical payload which enhances the surveillance capability.

The helicopters were traditionally welcomed by a water cannon salute at the dispersal in presence of civil dignitaries and naval personnel of INS Parundu.

The ALH MK III helicopter manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is a maritime role variant which can operate from Naval Ships and Air Stations. The Indian Navy has inducted 16 of these helicopters in the recent past.

INS Parundu presently operates the Heron RPA and Chetak helicopters.