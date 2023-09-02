Ramanathapuram to give subsidy to farmers to set up organic manure manufacturing unit

September 02, 2023 12:49 am | Updated 12:49 am IST - Ramanathapuram

Ramanathapuram administration has invited farmers groups to set up organic manure manufacturing units for which they would get ₹1 lakh subsidy under State Agricultural Development Scheme.

In a statement, Ramanathapuram Collector B. Vishnu Chandran, said that the farmers groups should produce organic manure like panchakaviyam, jeevamirtham, vermicompost manure, amirthakaraisal and fishbone meal for selling them to farmers. Organic manure would help soil fertility and water resource and also increase the employment opportunities in villages.

Farmers groups who are engaged in organic farming or farmers groups with members interested in organic farming are eligible to get the subsidy. Selected farmers groups would be given subsidy to buy containers for making organic manure, setting up vermicompost bed, and for buying raw materials and packaging and labelling works.

The farmers would be provided training on production of organic manure, stocking and sewage and also on marketing of those manure. Efforts would be taken to get additional financial assistance through cooperative or commercial banks based on the draft plan. The selected farmers groups would be allowed to sell their produce at the Uzhavar santhai.

Interested farmers groups should register themselves through Uzhavan app. Further details could be obtained through the offices of Block Assistant Director (Agriculture).

