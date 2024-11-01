ADVERTISEMENT

Ramanathapuram-Tambaram special train on Sunday

Published - November 01, 2024 07:11 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

Southern Railway is operating a one-way superfast special train between Ramanathapuram Tambaram on November 3. Train No. 06162 Ramanathapuram – Tambaram Superfast Special will leave Ramanathapuram at 3 p.m. on November 3 and reach Tambaram at 11.40 p.m., the same day. It will have two second class chair cars, 11 general second class coaches, one luggage-cum-brake van and one second class coach. The train would stop at Paramakudi, Manamadurai, Sivaganga, Kallal, Karaikudi, Pudukottai, Tiruchi, Srirangam, Ariyalur, Vriddhachalam, Villupuram, Melmaruvathur and Chengalpattu.

