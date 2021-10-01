Ramanathapuram sets a world record by sowing17,71,840 palmyra seeds

Ramanathapuram district administration on Friday created a world record by sowing most number of palmyra seeds in 12 hours across the district in connection with Gandhi Jayanthi on October 2.

A total of 17,71,840 palmyra seeds were sown in 993 locations in 429 village panchayats in the district, said Additional District Collector (District Rural Development Agency), K. J. Praveenkumar.

District Revenue Officer, A. M. Kamatchi Ganesan, was present at the inaugural of the sowing exercise.

“This is a way of expressing gratitude to the Father of the Nation by the workers of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme on the eve of his birth anniversary,” he said.

The DRDA engaged 1,45,245 women workers of MGNREGA to sow the seeds weighing around 3.26 lakh kg.

District Collector J. U. Chandrakala, took efforts to collect the seeds in the last three months.

This project is also in line with Palmyra Protection Programme launched by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin and Speaker M. Appavu, had also donated one lakh palmyra seeds recently.

“Palmyra is the State tree which numerous benefits to people like palm fruit, palm jelly, palm root, candy, jaggery, syrup (neera). Without realising it benefits, people have cut them down in the last few years. This massive exercise will also create an awareness about the benefits of the palm,” he said. The district administration had carefully selected the location for sowing the seeds along irrigation tanks, channel poramboke land. “The palm trees need very minimum maintenance and the monsoon season will help the growth in a big way,” he added.

Adjudicatros from Elite World Records, Asian Records Academy, India Records Academy and Tamilan Book of Records who recorded the event have given provisional world record certificate for “Most Palmyra Palm Seeds Planted at Multiple Locations in 12 hours,” Mr. Praveenkumar said. The event that started at 7 a.m. got over by 3.30 p.m.