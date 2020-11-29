Ramanathapuram sees lowest number of cases in the region

Ramanathapuram recorded just four new COVID-19 positive cases on Sunday and with this it continued to see the lowest number of cases in the region. The hospitals discharged five patients and 40 active cases were undergoin treatment.

Madurai recorded 27 new cases, taking the total number of cases in the district to 19,691. A total of 16 persons got discharged and active cases stood at 242. One death was recorded, increasing the district’s death toll to 439.

Virudhunagar district reported nine new positive cases even as 12 patients got discharged on Sunday.

This has taken the total number of positive cases to 15,882 and the number of discharged patients till date to 15,572. While the number of active cases was 84, the death toll has remained at 226.

Theni had four cases taking the tally to 16,581. There were 10 discharges from the hospitals and 17 active cases.

Dindigul had 25 new patients and the tally stood at 10,277. The hospitals discharged five patients and there were 135 active cases.

Tenkasi district had 17 new cases taking the total number of patients to 8,073. The hospitals discharged five patients and 105 people were undergoing treatment.

Sivaganga district saw 11 cases and the tally stood at 6,301. The hospitals discharged 10 patients and there 86 active cases.

Southern districts

Kanniyakumari had 15 new cases after which the tally moved to 15,690. The hospitals discharged 14 people after treatment. An 87-year-old male patient died and active cases remained at 140.

Thoothukudi had 15 new cases and the tally was at 15,667. The hospitals had discharged 12 patients and 133 active cases were there in the district.

Tirunelveli had eight new cases and the total tally stood at 14,817. There were nine discharges from hospitals and 128 active cases.