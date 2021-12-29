Ramanathapuram sees a rise in number of POCSO cases

It reflects an increase in awareness of crimes against children: SP

The increase in the number of cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in Ramanathapuram reflects the increase in awareness of crimes against children among the people, said Ramanathapuram Superintendent of Police E. Karthik.

Talking to reporters here on Wednesday, Mr. Karthik said the number of cases reported under the POCSO Act had increased from 45 (2019), 90 (2020) to over 100 cases till date in 2021. Stating that investigations had revealed that only seven cases were grave in nature and other cases were mostly due to elopement of minor girls and harassment.

“The number of child marriages has increased in the last one year mainly because of schools not functioning (due to COVID-19 pandemic) for most part of the year,” Mr. Karthik said.

Besides, parents married off their minor daughters to fulfil their responsibility of arranging their marriages. The district had recorded 51 murders, out of which five were for murder for gain. “In two of the cases registered as murder of gain, the accused had taken valuables from the scene of crime to divert the attention of the police,” he added.

However, he said that motive for 25 murders was illicit affairs which was a disturbing trend.

Though the district police were able to crack 90% of the crime cases, the recovery remained around 60%.

“This is because of the limited time available for the police as they had to remand the accused within 24 hours on arrest. Besides, complainants also exaggerated on the value of looted properties,” Mr. Karthik said.

The district police managed to keep crime under control by bonding over 600 persons and detaining over 100 persons under the Goondas Act.

The district police had seized 800 kg of ganja and 2,500 kg of gutka this year, he added.