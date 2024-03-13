ADVERTISEMENT

Ramanathapuram police taking action against drug smuggling: SP

March 13, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - Ramanathapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Superintendent of Police G. Chandeesh handing over a recovered mobile phone to its owner in Ramanathapuram on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

Ramanathapuram district police have started to create awareness among the coastal fishermen villages of the menace of drug smuggling and its consequences with stringent action for those who are involved in such crime.

Talking to reporters here on Wednesday, Ramanathapuram Superintendent of Police G. Chandeesh said that the police had so far visited three fishermen villages like Vedhalai, Maraikayarapattinam and Thangachimadam.

“People have promised to cooperate with us. We have told them that imprisonment up to 20 years or life term jail would be awarded for those involved in drug smuggling,” he said.

Earlier, the SP handed over 75 mobile phones that went missing and were traced by the Cyber Crime police to the owners.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The SP said that people should immediately lodge complaints with the district police about missing mobile phones.

The police would take all efforts to trace the phones using the IMEI number, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US