Ramanathapuram police solve 2021-crime; four held, including victim’s wife

April 23, 2024 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Ramanathapuram police have solved a grave crime reported in November 2021 and found it to be a murder following which four accused, including the victim’s wife, were arrested on Monday.

Police said on Tuesday that the Thiruvadanai police had registered a case under IPC Sections 147, 120 (b), 364, 302 and 201 respectively. It is said that Srikanth, 42, of Kodunkulam village had married Aarthi, 41, about 12 years ago. As it was a love marriage, the parents of Srikanth had distanced themselves from him and there was no contact since then. The couple had two children.

Over a period, it is said, Aarthi had developed an illicit relationship with a man identified as R Illayaraja, 35, of Kodunkulam. When Srikanth had repeatedly objected to this, Illayaraja and his friends had taken Srikanth to a secret location and over drinks, the gang had allegedly murdered him.

The body was buried on a location between Kandadevi and Kappalur Road in Sivaganga district by Illayaraja, assisted by his accomplices Ajithkumar, Asai, Samayadurai and others.

Under such circumstances, based on a specific input, the police detained Illayaraja and on his confession, the body was exhumed in the presence of revenue officials by a team of doctors. After the post-mortem, the body was buried.

Meanwhile, the police arrested Aarathi, Ajithkumar and Illayaraja and were on the lookout for two others. A senior officer said that Aarathi had told her family members that Srikanth had gone to Chennai for work and she too had vacated from her house in Kodunkulam and settled in Tiruchi.

DSP Neeresh and team were commended by SP G Chandeesh for solving the crime.