Ramanathapuram police recover lost money of woman from man in Andhra Pradesh

A woman, who had deposited ₹ 5 lakh in cash after pledging her gold jewels to help her close relative to undergo surgery in Chennai, had realised that she had mistakenly filled the account number in the bank challan, which got credited to a man in Andhra Pradesh.

Following a complaint, the Paramakudi Town Police Station registered a case.

Police said that Kalaiselvi of Bharati Nagar in Ramanathapuram had pledged her gold jewels for ₹ 5 lakh after her relative sought her help for surgery in Chennai. She had gone to the public sector bank in Paramakudi and filled in the challan and remitted the cash.

However, her relative in Chennai said that they had not received the money. Shocked, when the woman approached the bank branch, they found that the name was written correctly, but there was an error in the account number.

A discreet probe suggested that the money had landed in the name of Gunasekara Reddy. When the bankers got the number and requested that it had been wrongly credited, he had allegedly refused to return it and switched off the mobile.

The Superintendent of Police G Chandeesh had formed a special team led by SI of Police Venkatesh, who went to Andhra Pradesh. After searching, they found the house of the suspect locked. Hence, they camped for about four days and with the help of the police officers, they zeroed in on Gunasekara Reddy, who had set up a meat shop in Tirupathi.

Based on his confession, the police recorded the statement and he also returned the money.

A police officer said that the money was remitted in the bank and a summon has been issued to Gunasekara Reddy to appear before the court.