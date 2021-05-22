Ramanathapuram has sufficient oxygen-supported beds: Minister

Ramanathapuram

22 May 2021 21:53 IST

Covid Care Centre comes up at Kadaladi Government Arts College

Transport Minister Raja Kannappan said that Ramanathapuram district had sufficient beds with oxygen.

He told reporters that the State government had started containing the spread of the virus and there was no need for panic.

The Minister, who dedicated over 65-bed facility at a newly established Covid Care Centre (CCC) at Kadaladi Government Arts College, said that the district had 600 beds with oxygen facility.

Advertising

Advertising

Wherever possible, the district administration had established CCC and the objective was to ensure that people in the local vicinity, who tested positive for the virus, got admission at the CCC.

The Minister said that a special ‘war room’ has been set up at the district through which the public can get information regarding bed vacancies and ambulance service. The numbers are as follows: 77087 11334, 77082 92732, 04567-230060. Besides, the public can access the information through toll numbers: 1077 and 104 in the Ramanathapuram district.

Ragland Mathuram, 63, a teacher, who had opted for voluntary retirement and joined the Indian Red Cross Society here, died at Theni Government Medical College Hospital following COVID-19 complications in the wee hours of Saturday. According to the Red Cross members, he was friendly and helped the needy for well over a decade.

He was instrumental in developing infrastructural facilities in many government hospitals in rural pockets. He had organised numerous blood donation camps. Till last week, he had served free food to patients at isolation ward here in Ramanathapuram Government Hospital. Many attendees recalled his help in organising ambulance services to take the deceased to the crematorium from the Covid ward here. He even sent food and some fruits to patients in the isolation ward.

The body of Mr. Mathuram was brought here in an ambulance from Theni and cremated in the evening.