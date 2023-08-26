Ramanathapuram gets new 500-bed medical college hospital built at a cost of ₹ 154.84 crore

August 26, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

A newly constructed 500-bed government medical college hospital built at a cost of ₹ 154.84 crore was dedicated to the general public at a function here on Saturday.

Inaugurating it, Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian, in the presence of Backward Classes Welfare Minister R.S. Raja Kannappan and District Collector B. Vishnu Chandran and other officials, said that eight districts in the State had got new buildings. Thanking the Chief Minister for earmarking funds, he said that the facilities at the GH were on a par with private sector.

The hospital has 10 Operation Theatres, Orthopaedics Block, Digital X-ray, CT Scan, Blood Bank, exclusive emergency block, hostel for house-surgeons and other facilities.

With well trained surgeons and doctors, he said the patients may have to stay in the hospital for very short number of days as the facilities were state-of-the-art. He hoped the patients may not have to travel long distances to other districts or Madurai as the new hospital had been provided with all facilities.

The Health Minister said that not only Chennai or other cities, but even those in remote locations in Tamil Nadu have equal number of facilities. Very recently, the health care infrastructure in the State came in for appreciation at a public health conference organised in Gujarat.

The Meghalaya government pointed out the low rate of mortality during childbirth and 29 doctors underwent training in Tamil Nadu who learnt the nuances from the experts in the government hospitals, he added.

Similarly, he also said that the Tamil Nadu Public Health system was referred by the World Bank when Mauritius government had approached seeking funds for enhancing their facilities, the Minister said.

He said that the government hospital in Paramakudi was getting a new hospital at ₹ 54 crore. Already, the district has new primary health centres in 16 locations built at a cost of ₹ 5.43 crore. The Minister said the Government would provide more facilities to the government hospitals.