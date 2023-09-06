Ramanathapuram gears up for Immanuel Sekaran’s anniversary on September 11 in Paramakudi

September 06, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The district administration and the police have made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of Dalit leader and Tyagi Immanuel Sekaran’s 66th death anniversary to be observed in Paramakudi on September 11.

Officials from various departments have prepared a comprehensive check-list for the visitors and general public to be adhered to during the visit to the memorial.

Ramanathapuram District Collector B. Vishnu Chandran, who chaired a meeting, told media persons recently that all vehicles entering the district should obtain valid vehicle pass. They should apply with the sub-division DSPs concerned before September 8. The police would not allow any vehicle without a pass and only own board vehicles would be allowed to enter.

The Collector said that the TNSTC would ply additional buses on the day of anniversary. Taking padayatras or bringing special ‘jothis’ (torch) and taking out “mulapaari” to the memorial was banned. Only for those within a radius of one km, the officials would accord permission.

Public coming from other southern districts to Ramanathapuram should adhere to the routes permitted by the police. Any violation would be dealt with as per the law. Likewise, sitting on the roof top of a vehicle or displaying any political party flag and using public address system was banned.

The police would not allow any vehicle to park along the Sandaipettai-Kattu Paramakudi stretch on September 11. As for the arrival of political leaders, the district administration would issue specific timings for the outfits. Hence, all the parties should follow the timing and visit the memorial, the Collector said and added that by 4 p.m. on September 11, the activities would come to a close.

Sivaganga district

In Sivaganga district, Collector Asha Ajit in a press release stated that educational institutions in the district including Sivaganga, Tirupuvanam, Manamadurai and Illayanakudi would remain closed on September 11 and instead, schools and colleges would function on September 23.

The decision was taken in public interest and to maintain law and order effectively, the release said.

The Collector also informed that Keeladi Museum would remain closed on the day as the police have announced certain restrictions and regulations for vehicle movement, she added.

TASMAC outlets would be shut in both the districts and in a few other southern districts, officials said.

