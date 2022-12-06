Ramanathapuram fishermen told not to venture into sea

December 06, 2022 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Due to inclement weather and depression forming in the Gulf of Mannar region, fishermen in Ramanathapuram district have been advised to stay away from the sea until further orders, said Collector Johny Tom Varghese on Tuesday. In a press release, he said that the IMD-Chennai’s has forecast that the wind may be at a speed of 40 to 60 kmph in the region till December 9 and hence the fishermen should not venture into the sea until further orders. The fishermen have been advised to anchor their boats properly and take due care of their fishing gear.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US