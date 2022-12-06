Ramanathapuram fishermen told not to venture into sea

December 06, 2022 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Due to inclement weather and depression forming in the Gulf of Mannar region, fishermen in Ramanathapuram district have been advised to stay away from the sea until further orders, said Collector Johny Tom Varghese on Tuesday. In a press release, he said that the IMD-Chennai’s has forecast that the wind may be at a speed of 40 to 60 kmph in the region till December 9 and hence the fishermen should not venture into the sea until further orders. The fishermen have been advised to anchor their boats properly and take due care of their fishing gear.