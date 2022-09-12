Ramanathapuram fishermen strike continues; loss of revenue earnings worth ₹ 5 crore

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the announcement of the indefinite strike by the fishermen associations here since Saturday (Sept. 10), the revenue earnings to the tune of ₹ four to five crore may have been lost, said fishermen association leader Jesu Raja here on Monday.

The indefinite strike was necessitated as the fishermen demanded enhancement of diesel subsidy from 1,800 litres to 3,000 litres for the fisherfolks and among other demands from the Union and State governments.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr Jesu Raja said that since 2019, 95 mechanised boats were impounded by the Sri Lankan Navy personnel under charges of crossing the IMBL. Of these 60 belonged to Rameswaram fishermen and the cost of each boat was around ₹ 25 to ₹45 lakh.

“Under such circumstances, the Sri Lankan government has not returned the boats, but released the fishermen jailed in their prisons. Even today, six fishermen were released by the Sri Lankan court, while the boat seized has not been handed over”, he claimed and thanked the Union government and Tamil Nadu government for their gesture in this connection.

The fishermen associations had announced to stage a dharna at Thangachimadam on Tuesday (Sept. 13) to draw the attention of the governments. However, senior officials from the Department of Fisheries and Revenue department held a meeting with the fishermen leaders.

After sustained persuasion by the officials, the fishermen agreed to postpone the agitation scheduled for Tuesday, however, they clarified that the indefinite strike call would continue and urged the governments to intervene into their demands immediately.

The fishermen association representatives said that the TN government had announced ₹5 lakh each as a relief for the mechanised boats impounded by the Sri Lankan authorities. However, the compensation was yet to reach some of the applicants.

Close to 5,000 fishermen were off the sea since Saturday without wages. About 1,000 boats may have ventured into the sea for fishing on the normal course and about 20,000 people including their families and other stakeholders would have benefited from the catch. With the strike in force, they were looking for assistance from the government, the fishermen said.