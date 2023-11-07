November 07, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST

Fishermen, along with family members of 64 fishermen from Ramanathapuram district, who were recently arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy, concluded their two-day token hunger strike here on Tuesday.

Ramanathapuram’s Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MLA Katharbatcha Muthuramalingam, who addressed the protesters promised to take up their demands with the State government. He promised to take a delegation of fishermen to meet Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu to air their grievances and press for their demand for the immediate release of the 64 fishermen in incarceration.

Besides, the fishermen demanded that all the 133 fishing boats seized by the Sril Lankan Navy so far should be released. They also sought compensation from the State government and Centre towards the boats that were forcibly submerged in the high seas.

Mr. Muthuramalingam also promised that legal action for the release of the fishermen would be taken simultaneously. He recalled that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had sent representatives of fishermen from Ramanathapuram with a delegation of MPs from Tamil Nadu to represent their grievances with the Union government in New Delhi recently.

Former AIADMK Minister Manikandan, AIADMK district secretary Muniyasamy were among those who addressed the protesting fishermen who were led by All Mechanised Boats Fishermen Association president V.P. Sesuraja.

