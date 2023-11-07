HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ramanathapuram fishermen end their hunger strike

November 07, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Fishermen with their family members observing a fast at Thangachimadam near Rameswaram on Tuesday.

Fishermen with their family members observing a fast at Thangachimadam near Rameswaram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

Fishermen, along with family members of 64 fishermen from Ramanathapuram district, who were recently arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy, concluded their two-day token hunger strike here on Tuesday.

Ramanathapuram’s Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MLA Katharbatcha Muthuramalingam, who addressed the protesters promised to take up their demands with the State government. He promised to take a delegation of fishermen to meet Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu to air their grievances and press for their demand for the immediate release of the 64 fishermen in incarceration.

Besides, the fishermen demanded that all the 133 fishing boats seized by the Sril Lankan Navy so far should be released. They also sought compensation from the State government and Centre towards the boats that were forcibly submerged in the high seas.

Mr. Muthuramalingam also promised that legal action for the release of the fishermen would be taken simultaneously. He recalled that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had sent representatives of fishermen from Ramanathapuram with a delegation of MPs from Tamil Nadu to represent their grievances with the Union government in New Delhi recently.

Former AIADMK Minister Manikandan, AIADMK district secretary Muniyasamy were among those who addressed the protesting fishermen who were led by All Mechanised Boats Fishermen Association president V.P. Sesuraja.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.