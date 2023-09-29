ADVERTISEMENT

Ramanathapuram farmers warned of sale of fake fertilisers

September 29, 2023 02:16 pm | Updated 02:17 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Following information that some people under the guise of selling fertilisers to farmers’ at their doorsteps had sold fake fertilisers and in a bid to prevent any such attempts, the Ramanathapuram district administration has cautioned the gullible farmers to beware of such fraudulent persons.

According to B. Vishnu Chandran, District Collector, 1.85 lakh hectares of farm activity was underway in Ramanathapuram district. The district had received 291 mm rainfall and in September alone, 42.42 mm rainfall has been received. Under such circumstances, the ryots were engaged in farm activities across the district at different stages for samba crop, officials said on Friday, September 29, 2023.

The Collector said that there were 128 primary agricultural cooperative societies and 140 private outlets/depots selling fertilisers as per the government norms. The rates and the total stock available has to be displayed in every outlet.

The Agriculture department (quality control) officials said that they had a stock of 3400 metric tons of Urea, 2309 tons of DAP, 118 tons of Potash, 1703 tons of Complex, 59 tons of Super Phosphate as on date in the district. The farmers in the district shall purchase urea and other fertilisers from the government recognised outlets including the Cooperative societies.

The public can inform about any fake supply or availability with the Assistant Director (Quality Control) at 94430-94193 or 88381 38353 for action. The police have also been informed about the issue and any person who attempted to sell fake items to the farmers’ would be taken to task as per the laws, the Collector said.

