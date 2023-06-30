Ramanathapuram farmers to get drought relief from State govt. soon, says Collector

June 30, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

There is some good news for the farmers’ in Ramanathapuram district.

The announcement by the Collector B. Vishnu Chandran that the Tamil Nadu Finance Ministry had given the green signal for issuance of relief to the samba crop, which had withered due to the northeast monsoon, came as a big relief to a majority of the farmers.

Due to bad weather and shortage of rainfall in 2021, the farmers who had sowed samba paddy and chilly crops on over 1.25 lakh hectares suffered a serious setback during the last season. After on-the-spot surveys were conducted by the revenue and agriculture department officials, senior bureaucrats from Chennai also carried out inspections.

While the compensation amount was not known, the farmers have been demanding ₹ 20,000 to ₹ 30, 000 per acre and the total relief was around ₹ 130 crore.

The farmers had even boycotted and staged walkouts in the past due to the stoic silence of the officials on the compensation. And in a changed environment, they thanked the Collector wholeheartedly for his efforts, at the meeting.

When the Collector responded to a query, the farmers were in an upbeat mood and hoped the relief would be credited at the earliest. The officials clarified that only after a G.O, the money would be earmarked. In principle, the finance ministry had cleared the proposal, they said.

When a farmer wanted the Collector to intervene and disburse education loans to their children by the banks, he directed the Lead Bank authorities to examine the eligibility and applicable norms.

The Ramanathapuram district Vivasayigal Sangam President Jeeva wanted the ‘karuvel’ trees to be removed as they helped wild animals to graze and trespass into the fields.

The members led by Madurai Veeran from the Vaigai Paasana Vivasayigal Sangam wanted better price for cotton and chilly. They also urged the PWD officials to desilt the Vaigai right main canal, especially, near the Paramakudi Town. The Collector assured to follow it up.

Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam president Muthuramu flagged the problems in the distribution of Cauvery water and demanded the authorities to take a look at it.

The Collector said that all the waterways in the district, which required to be cleaned up, would be done simultaneously and he appealed to the farmers to share the information with the officials concerned. He also said that special camps would be held at firka-level for carrying out amends in the documents by the revenue authorities.

The farmers wanted the Collector to convene a meeting with the Forest officials and ensure a solution to save the crops from being destroyed by wild animals. “The forest department officials may install solar fencing...” they said.

A farmer Kannappan said, “When we were apprehensive of the wild animals, the move to jail and also impose fines on us for any death of the wild animals in our fields was worrying.”

