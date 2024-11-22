Ramanathapuram farmers assured of relief for crops damaged in the heavy rain

Giving an assurance to the farmers that the Tamil Nadu government would give compensation to the loss of crops in the recent rains, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran said here on Friday that the officials would conduct a survey shortly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Accompanied by Collector Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, Minister Raja Kannappan, MLAs Muthuramalingam and Murugesan, MP Nawaz Kani and officials from various departments, Mr. Ramachandran toured the low-lying areas in the district which suffered extensive damage in the heavy rain.

He told media persons that the district received abnormal rainfall of over 13 cm in a short period of three hours. As many as 30 places were inundated. The district administration took action swiftly and restored normality in 22 places. Pumping out the water in other locations was under way and the work should get over in a day or two.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many farmers had complained that their crops submerged and that they might not be able to salvage the standing crop. Officials would inspect those fields and submit a report. In the event of any loss — be it partial or complete — the government would give due compensation, he said.

He said 216 men, women and children were provided shelter in five relief centres as their habitations were badly hit in the downpour. Till the rainwater was drained, the people would be provided food and clothes as well.

Health Department officials have been conducting screening camps and people are given medicines for fever and other ailments.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Mandapam, the civic infrastructure was badly hit. Seven mechanised boats were damaged in the heavy wind and ₹2 lakh each had been sanctioned for the boatowners, he said. However, when some of the fishermen appealed for increasing the assistance, the Minister assured to get back to them after getting approval from the Chief Minister.

He also visited relief centres and enquired the people about the facilities. The residents of Thangappa Nagar, Fatima Nagar, Vasantha Nagar and those in Pamban and Mandapam complained about sewage mixed with rainwater had entered their dwellings.

District Monitoring Officer M. Vallalar also visited some of the low-lying areas in the district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.