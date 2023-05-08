Ramanathapuram district slips to 12th place in Plus Two results

May 08, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Ramanathapuram district slipped to 12th place with 96.3 percentage pass in the State level from third position (97.2%) last year in the Plus Two examination here on Monday.

Out of the 14,306 students including boys and girls, 13,777 appeared in the examination held in March. There are a total of 160 higher secondary schools which include government, government aided and matriculation schools.

The School Education Department officials told mediapersons that Chief Educational Officer Balumuthu and others convened a meeting of headmasters/headmistress immediately after the results were out.

According to officials, the headmasters reportedly pointed out the non-appointment of headmasters as most of the schools functioned with acting or in-charge headmasters. In many schools, the students, who were absent for long number of days, appeared for the board exams which brought down the pass percentage and also centum.

The officials said out of 70 government schools in the district, 18 scored centum results, while out of 37 government-aided schools, only eight managed to score centum and the only consolation was 47 matric schools out of 53 scored centum, which alone gave a big push to the overall results this year.

In Sivaganga district, 15,802 students - 7,253 boys and 8,549 girls appeared and 15,369 students passed taking the pass percentage to 97.26. The officials said that from a total of 163 schools including government, government-aided and private-run schools, the district stood at sixth rank in Tamil Nadu on pass percentage.

Meanwhile, Dindigul district was ranked in the 21st place in Tamil Nadu with 93.77 pass percentage. The School Education Department officials said that a total of 20802 students appeared and 19505 among them had passed in the examinations. A total of 67 schools including government institutions scored centum.

In Theni district, a total of 13917 students had appeared from 46 centres and 12966 students had passed taking the total pass percentage to 93.17.