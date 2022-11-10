Ramanathapuram district has 19,193 lesser number of voters

The Hindu Bureau Ramanathapuram
November 09, 2022 22:32 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The draft electoral roll released by Ramanathapuram District Revenue Officer, A.M. Kamatchi Ganesan, has a total of 11,52,858 voters in the four Assembly seats in Ramanathapuram district. Among them 5,73,716 men, 5,97,080 women and 62 others.

Earlier, the final voter list released on January 5, 2022, had 5.82 men, 5.89 women, and 68 others, totaling 11,72,051 voters. Subsequently, 3,796 men, 4,690 women, and three others were included in the voters’ list and 12,097 men, 15,576 women and nine others, totally 27,682 voters have been removed.

As per the draft voter list, Paramakudi Assembly segment has 1,24,002 men, 1,26,394 women and 23 others -- 2,50,419 voters.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruvadani Assembly seat has 2,98,270 voters -- 1,44,581 men, 1,44668 women and 21 others.

Ramanathapuram Assembly constituency has 3,07,053 voters -- 1,52,071 men, 1,54,968 and 14 others.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Muthukulathoor Assembly seat has 3,06,116 voters -- 1,53,062 men, 1,53,050 women and 4 others.

Personal Assistant (General) to Collector, Sheik Mansoor, Ramanathapuram District Revenue Officer, Gopu, Tahsildar (Elections), V. Ravichandran, and representatives of recognised political parties were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Madurai

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app