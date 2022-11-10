Ramanathapuram district has 19,193 lesser number of voters

The draft electoral roll released by Ramanathapuram District Revenue Officer, A.M. Kamatchi Ganesan, has a total of 11,52,858 voters in the four Assembly seats in Ramanathapuram district. Among them 5,73,716 men, 5,97,080 women and 62 others.

Earlier, the final voter list released on January 5, 2022, had 5.82 men, 5.89 women, and 68 others, totaling 11,72,051 voters. Subsequently, 3,796 men, 4,690 women, and three others were included in the voters’ list and 12,097 men, 15,576 women and nine others, totally 27,682 voters have been removed.

As per the draft voter list, Paramakudi Assembly segment has 1,24,002 men, 1,26,394 women and 23 others -- 2,50,419 voters.

Tiruvadani Assembly seat has 2,98,270 voters -- 1,44,581 men, 1,44668 women and 21 others.

Ramanathapuram Assembly constituency has 3,07,053 voters -- 1,52,071 men, 1,54,968 and 14 others.

Muthukulathoor Assembly seat has 3,06,116 voters -- 1,53,062 men, 1,53,050 women and 4 others.

Personal Assistant (General) to Collector, Sheik Mansoor, Ramanathapuram District Revenue Officer, Gopu, Tahsildar (Elections), V. Ravichandran, and representatives of recognised political parties were present.